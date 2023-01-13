Murder Trial: Victims body said to have large hole in neck

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The trial of a New York man accused of killing 3 Rapid City residents in 2020 continued Friday.

38-year-old Arnson Absolu is accused of the murders of Charles Red Willow, Ashley Nagy, and Dakota Zaiser.

Friday’s testimonies started with expert police officers and detectives connecting Absolu with a blue Chevy Malibu that was found in New York.

The Malibu is believed to have transported Zaiser’s body to the woods by Sheridan Lake.

A gun and some drugs were found stuffed under the hood of the Malibu. The Malibu also had considerable damage to the front bumper. The damage to the bumper is said to have been from the vehicle hitting a tree stump at a pull-off spot on Highway 385.

A detective who testified stated that Zaiser’s body was found buried under logs off Highway 385. Zaiser’s body was found in a depression that was about 6 inches deep. The body was covered with tree logs that were laid in a way that resembled a coffin.

Zaiser’s body was found face down, with only boxers on, and had a decayed appearance. The detective stated that there was no physical damage to the body other than a hole in the left side of Zaiser’s neck.

Zaiser is said to have been missing for about 30 days when his body was found.

Since the trial started, the defense has asked for 3 mistrials, all of which have been denied.

The trial is expected to wrap up sooner than expected. It will resume on Wednesday, January 18th, 2023, due to the Monday holiday.

