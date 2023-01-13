More variety this year for Restaurant Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -This year’s Restaurant Week (Jan. 13-22) is expanding dining options in Rapid City. This time the options include coffee shops and bakeries.

Diners will have a variety of places to choose from with 14 business participating. All are located in downtown Rapid City and they have started prepping for all the hungry people.

“We were just really excited to get involved with the community again and be apart of something big downtown,” said Marissa Simpleman, manager at Mary’s Mountain Cookies.

“We’re really excited, it’s a great time of year to invite locals back to the downtown area, and experience something different, we have a really great meal prepared at the Fire House,” said Rob Keighron, general manager, Firehouse Brewing Company.

Restaurant week gives foodies the option to try different items at the starting price of $6.05. All places will offer their regular menu items, as well as special items specifically for Restaurant Week.

“We brought a few new things in. We’re bringing in tamales along with mole and stuff like that. So, special preparation along with special ordering this week to get the stuff in to make those dishes for restaurant week,” said Joe Rivera, bar manager at Que Pasa.

“We’ve been introducing what we call some of our Aussie bake house treats, both meat pies, chicken pies, and some sweets, things like that. What we’ve done is we brought a special treat specifically for that,” said Michael Fewson, owner of Essence Coffee.

This will be Rapid City’s eighth Restaurant Week.

