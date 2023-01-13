Cancer death rate down 32% in past 30 years, American Cancer Society says

The report says roughly 3.8 million cancer deaths have been prevented since 1991.
The report says roughly 3.8 million cancer deaths have been prevented since 1991.(Goja1/Getty Images via Canva)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 1:38 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The cancer death rate in the U.S. has dropped 32% in the past 30 years, according to a new report from the American Cancer Society.

The report says advances in treatment, early detection and a decrease in smoking are reasons for the lower death rate.

According to the report, roughly 3.8 million cancer deaths have been prevented since 1991.

One of the biggest advances in treatment helping lower cancer death rates is the HPV vaccination, the report says. HPV, or human papillomavirus, can cause cervical and other cancers.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
Murder Trial: Witness claims Absolu alluded to killings
Wyoming Department of Corrections announces an inmate's death.
Wyoming inmate dead in prison
Body camera video shows James Murphy, with knife in hand, moving toward a Rapid City police...
AG: Rapid City police shooting ‘justified’
Monday, Juanita Wolfe pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide.
Woman admits to vehicular homicide, other charges dropped
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem takes part in a panel discussion during a Republican...
Gov. Noem proposes legislation that will aid growing pains in workforce

Latest News

Drone video shows tornado damage in Selma, Alabama, after a tornado strike on Thursday.
Rescuers seek survivors after storms kill 9 across South
Wanblee man pleads ‘not guilty’ to Kyle bank robbery
Passers-by walk near the 20-foot-high bronze sculpture "The Embrace," a memorial to Dr. Martin...
MLK weekend to feature tributes, commitments to racial equity
Roosevelt High School senior Dashawn Sykes works with Oscar Howe Elementary students as part of...
Teacher shortage worsens in South Dakota due to politics, low pay and lack of respect
The community held a vigil Monday for a teacher allegedly shot by a 6-year-old student.
School searched 1st-grader’s backpack before teacher shot