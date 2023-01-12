Woman admits to vehicular homicide, other charges dropped

Monday, Juanita Wolfe pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide.
By KEVN Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:06 PM MST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Rapid City woman changed her plea Monday from not guilty to guilty for her part in a 2021 crash that killed a man.

Juanita Wolfe, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide. She was driving on Country Road west of Box Elder when the vehicle rolled. The passenger, Ty Brown Otter, 27, died in the crash.

Wolfe was originally charged with a number of crimes, including injection of methamphetamine, DUI, and driving with a suspended license. Her deal included dropping four of the five charges in the case if she plead guilty. As well as seven other cases that involved driving violations dating back to 2019, according to state documents.

