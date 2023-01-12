Water alliance is concerned about lithium mining in Black Hills

By Kayla Henderson
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:57 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Black Hills is no stranger to mining, mostly gold, silver, and uranium, but now there’s a new addition to the mining line-up ... lithium.

It has the ability to store a lot of energy in a small volume. You can find it in the batteries of toys, cell phones, electric vehicles as well as appliances. Lithium batteries can last up to six years, which makes it a useful substance for appliances.

While Lithium has benefits, people opposed to its mining say it can be harmful to water, people, and the environment. The executive director of the Black Hills Water Alliance says state law allows mining of lithium but has no assurance of environmental or cultural resource protection.

“Mining companies don’t care about the impact so much as they care about making a profit, and they come into places all over the world and mine and destroy communities and the environment and water. So we don’t expect lithium companies to be any different in that way,” said Lilias Jarding, executive director of Black Hills Clean Water Alliance.

Jarding says lithium mines operated in the Black Hills during the 1940s and ‘50s, but right now, the eight companies currently mining in the hills started within the last year. She says the mines aren’t a good match for South Dakota. The companies disagree.

“I can see if you were in the middle of Mount Rushmore, maybe that’s not a good place to have a mine of any kind lithium or gold. But if you’re out in the fringes, you know, ranch land, as long as you are not competing with the ranchers for resources I think we can work well together, side by side,” said CEO Michael Dehn of United Lithium Corp.

Overall there are about 228,000 acres of active mining claims in the Black Hills, which covers about 18 percent of the forest.

