Rapid City salon owner helps patients battle cancer

By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:36 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Focus on You Beauty Spa owner Stephanie Cole found out she had cancer last year. Now, Cole gives haircuts at her salon, raising money to help other cancer patients pay their rent.

These haircuts happen every Wednesday, from noon to 6 p.m. on a walk in basis. Cole is also raising money by raffling off a three bedroom, one bath home at $20 a ticket.

April 22 is the last day to purchase tickets for the raffle, and the drawing will be held May 4.

For more information or how you can donate you can contact Cole at FoYFoundationInc@gmail.com.

