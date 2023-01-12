Rapid City sales tax receipts show record levels for two months

By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:54 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City’s sales tax receipts reached record levels for September and October of 2022, with the rates also staying steady with inflation.

The city’s tax receipts for October 2022 reached $3.15 million, which was a record for October. In 2021, the total was $2.99 million for the month. In September 2022, the receipts added up to $3.42 million, which also beat the 2021 record of $3.17 million for September.

Through the first ten months of last year, the receipt total was $31.76 million, which is about a 7.4% increase from 2021 and is also staying level with the consumer index for the Midwest Region, which was set at 7.4% for October.

“Even figuring in inflation for the Midwest region that’s 7.4%, we’re holding steady we’re right there even adjusting for inflation. We’re basically keeping our nose above water, and that’s what’s going to be important over these next two months when those November and December receipts come in,” said Rapid City’s communications coordinator Darrell Shoemaker.

Rapid City should see the receipts for the last two months come in next month.

