Rapid City moves forward with co-response organization funding

The committee approved the authorization for the mayor and interim finance director to sign a co-responder agreement.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Outreach organizations play a major role in towns and cities across the country, helping individuals by providing another resource they can reach out to other than law enforcement.

At Wednesday’s Rapid City legal and finance committee meeting, they authorized an agreement for the Mayor and Interim Finance Director to sign a co-responder agreement with “Journey On!” and “Volunteers of America” to continue supporting the outreach efforts of both organizations.

”Just like everywhere else, Rapid City faces behavioral health issues, they face addiction, they face houselessness, this is what we’re doing to combat it, we’re trying to help people through that,” said Rapid City’s co-response coordinator Joseph Rider.

The goal is to free up law enforcement around the city so they won’t have to respond to calls that don’t require police presence.

”One of which is just helping people we’re a community, we all look a little different, we all struggle in different ways, and we’re helping our community members first and foremost,” said Rider, “Two would be reducing police and fire uniform calls for services. That means freeing up ambulances and freeing up law enforcement personnel to allow them to respond to other more ‘high acute’ responses.”

Rider added this funding would not only help with co-response efforts but also it would help them expand their services.

