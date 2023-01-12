Murder Trial: Witness claims Absolu alluded to killings

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Arson Absolu who was charged with the murders of Charles Red Willow, Ashley Nagy, and Dakota Zaiser continued today.

Both witnesses were given immunity for their testimonies today.

The first witness stated that Absolu would bring drugs from New York to Rapid City to be sold. She also claimed that the drugs he brought back were more fentanyl than heroin. She went on to state that Abosolu was staying in her apartment and he would often stay there alone.

The night before the killings, Absolu yelled at the witness, took out a gun, and waved it in her face. The witness stated that Red Willow and Absolu had a falling out over money. The witness states that Absolu told her that he was going to “kill Red Willow and make him pay.”

On the night of August 24th, 2020, the witness left her apartment to go stay with her friend. She came back the next morning and found the front door to her apartment open, as well as pieces of furniture missing. When asking Absolu where the furniture went, he stated that it was stained so he had to get rid of it. She stated she found a hole the size of a head in her bathroom wall.

The witness claimed when she got home, it smelled like bleach, the windows were open, and Absolu was nowhere to be found. She received a text from Absolu on the 25th of August of him stating he was going to New York and not coming home.

The second witness states he was contacted by Absolu in the early morning of the 25th, after the killings. He states that Absolu said he needed help moving furniture from the previous witness’s apartment. When asked why Absolu would need to move it, the witness stated that Absolu said it was “covered in blood.”

After moving the furniture, the witness states that Absolu asked him to “find somewhere to hide a body.” The witness and defendant then drove to a friend’s apartment, where the defendant showed the witness a body. The body, which was later identified as Zaiser, was in a tub that was in the trunk of Absolu’s car. The witness said that he could see an arm and a leg sticking out of the tub.

The witness then told Absolu to get out of the city and not tell anyone else about the body. He then states that Absolu asked for help in hiding the body. The witness states that the defendant originally wanted to put the body in a large body of water. It was later decided not to because the body would float.

The witness then showed Absolu a pull-off area off the highway near Sheridan Lake. The witness claims the two then carried the tub with the body inside over to the woods near the pull-off area. While carrying the tub, the witness stated the tub broke and the witness saw the body’s head covered with a bag.

The witness states they then put the body back into the tub, and continued walking until the witness’s arms got tired. They then decided to drop the tub and push the tub so the body would fall out. After the body was out, the witness claims that they covered it in twigs and branches. The witness then went back to his car, and the witness stated approximately 10 minutes later, Absolu returned to his car. The witness then states that he saw Absolu dumping blood out of the tub. The two then parted ways, and never spoke again.

