Monument Health doctor performs 1,500th surgery using robots

The robot has four arms attached to small instruments which help the doctor during surgery.
By Cyle Clark
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:17 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s one thing for a doctor to perform surgery but to be assisted by a robot, that’s another story.

Robotic-assisted surgeries have become increasingly popular and Dr. Robert Santa-Cruz, a urologist with Monument Health, performed his 1,500-surgery using the Da Vinci robotic surgery platform. 500 of those have been since joining Monument Health in 2019.

The Da Vinci system allows surgeons like Santa-Cruz to make smaller incisions during surgery and reach spaces that are too small for human hands.

Santa-Cruz, who is also the director of robotic surgery at Monument Health, explained, “In the old way, when we made large incisions, people were in the hospital for several days recovering from the pain and discomfort of the procedure. So now we have this ability to operate in a very cosmetic fashion without making large incisions and it also allows us to do things outpatient.”

He says using robotic assistance allows him to work on more cases and, in turn, help more people.

“I feel fortunate to have trained in the era of where I started my residency training, we were still doing open surgery and towards the end of my training, we had slowly begun transitioning into robotics. So, I’ve seen the old way and the new way and being able to really council my patients appropriately for when robotics is the best option for them,” said Santa-Cruz.

Santa-Cruz says robotic surgeries cut down on recovery time for patients and some even go home the same day.

