Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.1 billion third largest in Mega Millions history

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The “Mega Millions” jackpot reached $1.1 billion on Friday after another round of no one winning, marking the third-highest jackpot in “Mega Millions” history.

While choosing the six numbers on the sheet is pretty easy, the odds are not in favor of the buyer. If you are wondering if there is a secret to winning the jackpot, the answer points to no. According to the Mega Millions website, since the drawing is completely randomized, the only way to win is to buy more tickets and hope that you get the matching numbers.

“Basically, if you have to choose five numbers from these 70 numbers, then the number of ways you can win add up to 12,103,014,” said Black Hills State University professor of mathematics Parthasarathi Nag.

That means your chances of getting the first five numbers correct is just over one in 12 million. That does not include the gold mega ball, which gives you another number to choose from, from 1 through 25.

“You multiply 25 with the first number and you get 302,575,350,” said Nag.

This means if you are looking to hit the jackpot on Tuesday, your odds are at one in 302.5 million. Meaning that you are more likely to get eaten by a shark or struck by lightning than actually winning the Mega Millions jackpot, but you won’t know unless you try, just remember to play responsibly.

