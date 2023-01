RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wyoming inmate Philip Nelson Taylor died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.

Taylor was convicted of first-degree murder in Laramie County, Wyo., and was incarcerated at the Wyoming Correctional Institution in Torrington, Wyo.

Per WDOC policy, an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

