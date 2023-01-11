Teen, 14, charged after allegedly shooting girlfriend over breakup

The victim, 14-year-old Jazlene Jones, told her 14-year-old boyfriend she wanted to break up...
The victim, 14-year-old Jazlene Jones, told her 14-year-old boyfriend she wanted to break up with him, and that is when he shot her in the head, according to a criminal complaint.(Source: WTMJ via CNN)
By WTMJ Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:41 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RACINE, Wis. (WTMJ) - A 14-year-old Wisconsin boy is charged as an adult with attempted first-degree intentional homicide after court documents say he shot his 14-year-old girlfriend.

Police responded around 11:40 a.m. Sunday to a call that a girl had been shot at an intersection in Racine. The victim was taken to the hospital and later airlifted to Milwaukee. She remains in the hospital.

Family members identified her as 14-year-old Jazlene Jones.

Speaking to police, Jones said she told her 14-year-old boyfriend she wanted to break up with him, and that is when he shot her in the head three times, according to a criminal complaint. One of the bullets entered her eye and lodged in her neck.

A GoFundMe has been launched for Jones and her family.

Jones’ boyfriend admitted to shooting her in what he called a “fit of rage,” the complaint says. He allegedly said he shot her because of a Snapchat post and the breakup.

The suspect was ordered Tuesday to remain in custody on $500,000 bail. His next court date is next week. If convicted, he could face up to 60 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 WTMJ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
Jury selection begins for man accused of 3 murders
The relative that killed the cat left and has not yet been arrested, according to police.
Police: Relative kills woman’s cat during argument
Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
Absolu on trial for triple homicide in Rapid City
Much nicer by the end of the week
Snowfall for some tomorrow morning
Robert Yellow Bird, 17, was arrested in Mission, S.D.
Teen pleads not guilty to North Rapid double homicide

Latest News

Rapid City earns millions in revenue from building permits
2022 Building Permit Valuation in Rapid City
A Gluten-free option and organic cafe is new in the Black Hills
Nature's Way Cafe in Spearfish
Noem talks increased paid family leave, support for pregnant mothers, foster care children
Noem talks increased paid family leave, support for pregnant mothers, foster care children
Animals rescued last week are being taken care of by a nearby sanctuary
Animals rescued last week are being taken care of by a nearby sanctuary