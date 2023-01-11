Patchy fog overnight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Foggy weather is expected overnight. Visibility could be less than one mile at times. We may continue to see foggy conditions for tomorrow night as well. Temperatures will be a bit colder tonight and tomorrow with lows in the teens and highs in the 30s. Temperatures Friday and Saturday will be very mild with highs well into the 50s. Temperatures for next week look to be near average.

