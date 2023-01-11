Keep the Nine bill re-introduced by Rep. Johnson

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson again introduced his Keep the Nine constitutional amendment (H.J.Res.8). Which limits the number of justices on the U.S. Supreme Court to nine.

“Recent years have brought more calls to pack the Court or expand the Court,” said Johnson. “This is a terrible idea. As defenders of the Constitution, the Supreme Court’s check on the Executive and Legislative branches is essential to keeping our government free and fair. Turning the Supreme Court into a political football will erode public trust in our institutions and nullify intentions set by our Founding Fathers. Capping the Supreme Court at nine Justices will protect the integrity of the Supreme Court.”

Paul Summers and Stephen Rosenthal, Co-Chairs of Keep Nine Coalition, who are former Attorneys General of Tennessee, Virginia discuss Rep. Johnson’s leadership skills and the impact the amendment would have. They also state, “Polling shows that an overwhelming majority of voters would support this Amendment. Every elected official who says they oppose Court packing should support this measure to make sure it can never happen.”

“The National Federation of Republican Women, representing 65,000 grass-roots women across the country, strongly supports the Keep Nine Amendment. No Party should be allowed to tip the balance of power to its advantage by increasing the size of the U.S. Supreme Court,” said Eileen Sobjack, president of the National Federation of Republican Women.

