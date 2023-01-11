Gov. Noem proposes legislation that will aid growing pains in workforce

FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem takes part in a panel discussion during a Republican...
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem takes part in a panel discussion during a Republican Governors Association conference, Nov. 15, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. The South Dakota Legislature’s nine-week session began Jan. 10, 2023, with all eyes on what lawmakers might do with the state’s $423 million surplus. Noem wants to use the money to cover repealing the state sales tax on groceries, a plan some of the state’s staunchest Republicans oppose. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:22 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Gov. Kristi Noem and legislators announced legislation that will recognize out-of-state licenses for nearly every profession.

The prime sponsor of the legislation will be Sen. Jim Stalzer. He states, “A great deal of benefits come from growing our workforce and increasing the number of licensed professionals in our state.”

“South Dakota’s economy has been booming, but our workforce has been experiencing some growing pains,” Noem said. “We still have 23,000 open jobs in the state, and this legislation will help us fill them.”

Other states have implemented this reform and have seen a dramatic impact on their workforce almost instantaneously. Similarly, Arizona’s workforce grew by about 5,000 since this law was implemented according to data collected by Common Sense and Goldwater Institutes.

In 2019, Governor Noem signed HB 1111 to provide fast-track occupational licenses for military personnel and spouses. In 2021, she signed HB 1077 to recognize out-of-state licenses for healthcare professions.

