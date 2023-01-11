A Gluten-free option and organic cafe is new in the Black Hills

By Kayla Henderson
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Gluten-free and organic food might not always be the popular option in South Dakota, but Nature’s Way Cafe is hoping to be a trendsetter for the Black Hills. But with a new business comes challenges as the economy fluctuates. Fortunately, owner Kelly Schug was blessed by someone who changed their mind on the building and helped her out.

“I just got lucky, and one of the key things is that you can’t really have an organic business it’s not really sustainable, so I do the best that I can to get organic produce, and I can get to about 60 percent organic products,” said Nature’s Way Cafe owner Schug.

Due to Kelly’s passion for healthy and organic foods, she couldn’t justify the dessert shop that was previously at the cafe’s location, but was willing to take a chance, especially when a prospective employee presented her with a new idea, organic and gluten-free.

“I’m gluten intolerant; it destroys me, and so I was just so excited. I literally was like, ‘oh my gosh,’ and I had some resumes on me, and so I was like, I have to give this girl my resume. So I walked in, and I didn’t have a lot of money on me, and I wasn’t too hungry, so I just ordered a gluten-free brownie which is like you know we have gluten-free desserts. I loved it so much, and I knew it would be a place where I would work or visit every day,” said employee Sarah Galles.

In the next couple of weeks, Nature’s Way Cafe plans to hold events and classes in their dining area, along with expanding the building with a lifted porch and kitchen by the summer.

