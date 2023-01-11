Feeling more like January today.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Cooler air has moved in today, and temperatures will be closer to normal. A low pressure area will move from Wyoming, southeast into the central and southern plains today. Some light snow will clip southwest South Dakota, with more in eastern Wyoming. An inch or more could fall south of Gillette, WY.

Some fog will likely form tonight and Thursday morning over the western South Dakota plains, and parts of northeast Wyoming. That fog could linger until noon, then some clearing will occur Thursday afternoon.

A ridge aloft will bring much milder air Friday and Saturday along with temperatures in the 50s.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.