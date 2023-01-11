Animals rescued last week are being taken care of by a nearby sanctuary

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A 72-year-old Rapid City man was charged with 13 counts of animal neglect last Friday, after several horses were found dead on his property last week.

South Dakota state law makes a clear distinction between animal neglect, and animal cruelty, the latter being the intentional act of causing physical harm to an animal.

Cpt. Dustin Morrison with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said that given the erratic weather the Black Hill Area can see, it’s important for owners to understand the needs of their animals.

“When the elements are coming in, you got to make sure that you have things in place in order to withstand some of that,” Morrison said. “We understand mother nature has its own course of action and things happen but try and make sure you’re meeting the basic needs of your animals to take care of them.”

The 14 horses and 2 donkeys seized from the property are currently being cared for by Happy Tails Haven Horse Rescue and Sanctuary near Piedmont.

While the location of the animals isn’t known to the public, director Klara Parkes says with the help of the community, they’re now living a safe and healthy life.

She echoes the sentiment that people should know what they’re getting into before buying a horse.

“Make sure you know how much time and money is going to be involved in taking care of this horse,” Parkes said. “Like with dogs and cats, I really feel that horse ownership is a lifetime commitment, and the lifetime commitment on a horse is anywhere between 20 and 30 years these days.”

Parkes said that concerns have been raised by some about a “GoFundMe” page set-up to assist the animals rescued last week.

She wants to let the public know that the page is legitimate, and has already raised more than $8 thousand.

The 143rd Avenue case from last week is still under investigation by the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

