Absolu on trial for triple homicide in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The trial started Tuesday morning for a triple murder case in Rapid City.

Arnson Absolu is charged with three counts of first degree murder in the deaths of Charles Red Willow, Ashley Nagy, and Dakota Zaiser in 2020.

The prosecution started their opening statement with six loud claps, mimicking the sound of gunshots. They proceeded with their opening statement by mentioning all the things that will happen during the trial, including evidence and witness testimonies. Prosecution stated that this was a “cold blooded murder, three vicious brutal murders.”

Prosecution pointed out that Red Willow and Nagy were found in an SUV in the parking lot at Thomson Park, behind Runnings on the north side of town. They continued to point out that Zaiser was originally missing after the murders and was later found buried near Sheridan Lake. He was found under 6 inches of dirt with tree branches and twigs covering his body.

The defense declined an opening statement at this time.

The state started by calling a witnesses with the Pennington County Dispatch. The witness provided the recording of a 911 call that came in at around 10:41 p.m. The call stated that the caller heard six gunshots in the parking lot of Thomson Park. He was unable to see any cars or people due to no streetlights surrounding the parking lot.

State then moved on to their next witness who had stated that they had seen a white man with dirty blond hair. They stated that he was in his mid 20s to early 30s, jogging past her car wearing sneakers, red basketball shorts and a red shirt.

The state then followed up by calling multiple witnesses that worked with the Rapid City Police Department at the time. Each of them stated that they had seen the SUV parked with two bodies inside. As officers approached the vehicle, they noticed that the man in the passenger seat (Red Willow), had multiple bullet wounds to the left side of his body, and the woman in the driver seat (Nagy), had a life-threatening shot to the head. Police officers stated that they had found multiple shell casings in and around the car before handing the scene over to the criminal investigation department.

Tuesdays session concluded with testimonies from the victims family members.

