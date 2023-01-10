Stevens High School hosts art showcase

Rapid City Stevens High School hosted its Community Art Show Monday night, featuring paintings,...
(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:08 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City Stevens High School hosted its Community Art Show Monday night, featuring paintings, sculptures, and drawings all from students at the school’s art department.

A great fine arts show wouldn’t be complete with out music as well, and students provides classical music for those in attendance.

Food and beverages were provided to those appreciating the art in the Stevens ‘Link’ hallway.

Several art pieces were submitted for statewide awards.

