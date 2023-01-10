New Jurisdictional Cooperation Commission seeks to foster trust between law enforcement agencies

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In his last days as South Dakota’s attorney general, Mark Vargo formed a Jurisdictional Cooperation Commission that’s goal is to find new ways for law enforcement agencies to work better together.

South Dakota is home to a myriad of overlapping jurisdictions that can create headaches for law enforcement officials. “Sometimes when a criminal crosses a boundary, the information law enforcement needs doesn’t cross as well,” said Vargo. “Working better together we can make a difference and make our state safer.”

The commission hopes to identify ideas that will aid in garnering trust between the agencies without requiring new legislation. The commission plans to convene in February and establish a timeline for presenting recommendations to the Attorney General and tribal authorities.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.