New Jurisdictional Cooperation Commission seeks to foster trust between law enforcement agencies

(Envato)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:23 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In his last days as South Dakota’s attorney general, Mark Vargo formed a Jurisdictional Cooperation Commission that’s goal is to find new ways for law enforcement agencies to work better together.

South Dakota is home to a myriad of overlapping jurisdictions that can create headaches for law enforcement officials. “Sometimes when a criminal crosses a boundary, the information law enforcement needs doesn’t cross as well,” said Vargo. “Working better together we can make a difference and make our state safer.”

The commission hopes to identify ideas that will aid in garnering trust between the agencies without requiring new legislation. The commission plans to convene in February and establish a timeline for presenting recommendations to the Attorney General and tribal authorities.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
Jury selection begins for man accused of 3 murders
The relative that killed the cat left and has not yet been arrested, according to police.
Police: Relative kills woman’s cat during argument
Robert Yellow Bird, 17, was arrested in Mission, S.D.
Teen pleads not guilty to North Rapid double homicide
The Rock ‘n Play sleepers were sold at major stores nationwide from September 2009 through...
Fisher-Price again announces recall of Rock ‘n Play Sleepers after at least 8 more deaths
Space heaters delivered to different organizations on western South Dakota's reservations.
Space heaters delivered to western South Dakota reservations

Latest News

Gov. Noem gave her State of the State address Tuesday.
Noem talks increased paid family leave, support for pregnant mothers, foster care children
Wind Cave National Park manages its elk herd.
Wind Cave National Park closes backcountry for elk management
Michael Lichter is the curator of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip exhibit Motorcycles as Art. (photo...
Buffalo Chip’s Motorcycles as Art exhibit takes a new road
New RCPD K-9 visits a Rapid City elementary school
New RCPD K-9 visits a Rapid City elementary school