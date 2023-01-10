Jury selection begins for man accused of 3 murders

Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.(KOTA/KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:31 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Jury selection started Monday in the trial of a man accused of killing three people.

Arnson Absolu is charged with the murders of Ashley Nagy, Charles Red Willow and Dakota Zaiser in 2020.

Monday, the defense spent time asking potential jurors if they understand that *not testifying does not mean that the defendant is guilty.” The defense also frequently asked if the defendant’s race would be an issue, stating that potential jury members are predominately white.

According to cencus.gov 2.5 percent of the South Dakota population is black or African American.

Judge Robert Gusinksy is presiding over the trial.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many say Damar Hamlin suffered a medical phenomenon called commotio cordis, which is what...
13-year-old died from rare condition doctors believe Bills’ Damar Hamlin suffered from
Robert Yellow Bird, 17, was arrested in Mission, S.D.
Teen pleads not guilty to North Rapid double homicide
Kenneth Jobbins, a 72-year-old Rapid City man, was arrested after horses were found dead and...
Rapid City man arrested following death of horses
The relative that killed the cat left and has not yet been arrested, according to police.
Police: Relative kills woman’s cat during argument
FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2019 file photo, Gov. Kristi Noem gives her first budget address to...
Noem wants conservative lobbyist ousted

Latest News

Recent tragedies involving children and guns shows the importance of teaching safe habits.
Recent shootings bring gun safety to the forefront
The Rapid City Police Department got a new Dutch Shepard to replace an old member of the K9...
New RCPD K-9 visits a Rapid City elementary school
The national non-profit organization Vitalant has gone into what they call "a blood emergency."
Blood donation organization triggers ‘blood emergency’
Administrative offices at Pennington County shift hours, open Mondays through Thursdays.
Pennington County administration offices have new hours