Buffalo Chip’s Motorcycles as Art exhibit takes a new road

Michael Lichter is the curator of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip exhibit Motorcycles as Art.
Michael Lichter is the curator of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip exhibit Motorcycles as Art. (photo courtesy Michael Lichter)(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:26 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When Sturgis Rallygoers cruise over to the Buffalo Chip this August, they will find the Motorcycles as Art exhibit a little different.

Instead of a themed show, the 15th-anniversary exhibit will be more open, allowing a wider group of artists and custom builders to showcase their talents. The Buffalo Chip events center will be remodeled, adding an adjoining building and gardens for the 2023 rally.

Also, curator and photographer Michael Lichter will be in an advisory role. While his role changes, Lichter will still be prominent in the 2023 exhibition, showcasing his own work.

“Michael continues to be an important part of the Buffalo Chip family,” Chip president Rod “Woody” Woodruff said in a release. “An unbelievable amount of work goes into the Motorcycles as Art production, and Michael deserves accolades for his past work, as well as a chance to sit back and enjoy the exhibition.”

Lichter is a world-renowned photographer who has documented the motorcycle culture for decades, including the Sturgis Rally for more than 40 years. He also produced 22 motorcycle-themed exhibitions.

See: ‘Old Iron, Young Blood’ promotes a new generation of bike builders

The Motorcycles as Art exhibition will be open for nine days only during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally beginning Monday, Aug. 7.

