Pets of the week: Abercrombie and Fitch

Black Hills Fox News Pets of the Week.
Black Hills Fox News Pets of the Week.(Kate Robinson)
By Kate Robinson
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As we rang in the new year last week, I’m sure we all set goals and made resolutions that would benefit us for this upcoming year. Well if your news resolution involved shopping less, look no further than these two rabbits named after a popular shopping destination and while we may not have one here in Rapid City you won’t even have to leave your area to get these two new accessories.

This year, the first pets of the week are Abercrombie and Fitch. The gray one with spots is Abercrombie, while his white partner in crime is Fitch. These two rascals must be adopted together, as they are bonded, but with an adoption fee of $10 each, they are a surefire way to achieve your goal of saving money and they may even cause you to live a little better.

This hoppy pair will keep you on your toes all year long as they are both curious and mischievous, always looking for a way to keep you entertained. They are both male rabbits, looking for their furr-ever home, side by side and in your lap, keeping you warm through the winter and adding a spring in your step long after.

The Humane Society of the Black Hills opens every day at 11 am so hop on over today.

