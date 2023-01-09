A milder than normal week of weather.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A westerly flow aloft will keep temperatures above normal for most of this week. The exception will be Wednesday when a colder airmass will just briefly move into the area.

An upper level trough moves across from west to east Tuesday and Wednesday. This system will bring clouds and breezy conditions and a few snow showers to the northern hills and Wyoming, but amounts will be light. The bulk of the energy from this system will miss us to the south.

A strong ridge over the area this weekend will bring 50s!

