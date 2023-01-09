A milder than normal week of weather.

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:56 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A westerly flow aloft will keep temperatures above normal for most of this week. The exception will be Wednesday when a colder airmass will just briefly move into the area.

An upper level trough moves across from west to east Tuesday and Wednesday. This system will bring clouds and breezy conditions and a few snow showers to the northern hills and Wyoming, but amounts will be light. The bulk of the energy from this system will miss us to the south.

A strong ridge over the area this weekend will bring 50s!

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many say Damar Hamlin suffered a medical phenomenon called commotio cordis, which is what...
13-year-old died from rare condition doctors believe Bills’ Damar Hamlin suffered from
Robert Yellow Bird, 17, was arrested in Mission, S.D.
Teen pleads not guilty to North Rapid double homicide
Kenneth Jobbins, a 72-year-old Rapid City man, was arrested after horses were found dead and...
Rapid City man arrested following death of horses
Setting realistic expectations might be better for your physical and mental health in the long...
New Years Expectations: setting realistic goals for yourself in 2023
FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2019 file photo, Gov. Kristi Noem gives her first budget address to...
Noem wants conservative lobbyist ousted

Latest News

Even better next week
Unseasonably warm weather for much of next week
Not as warm today, but mild weather returns this weekend
Mostly Sunny KEVN
Mostly sunny skies expected today
Highs in the 30s
Mild January weather for the next 7-10 days