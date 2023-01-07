Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend’s daughter to death during argument

West Virginia authorities say 41-year-old Amber Wymer has been arrested for killing her boyfriend's daughter.
West Virginia authorities say 41-year-old Amber Wymer has been arrested for killing her boyfriend's daughter.(South Central Regional Jail)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 3:33 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - A woman in West Virginia has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend’s daughter to death.

According to the Charleston Police Department, officers responded to a home Thursday night regarding reports of a stabbing.

WSAZ reports officers found 20-year-old Abigail Marcinkowsky with several stab wounds inside the residence.

Investigators said it appeared Marcinkowsky was stabbed by her father’s girlfriend, 41-year-old Amber Wymer, after the two got into an argument.

Wymer is accused of stabbing Marcinkowsky several times in the neck. Charleston police said the 20-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to authorities, Wymer was found with blood on her hands and clothing. A criminal complaint said she admitted to killing Marcinkowsky with a knife.

Police said Wymer was in a relationship with Marcinkowsky’s father and they lived together at the home.

Authorities said Wymer has been charged with murder and booked into the South-Central Regional Jail.

