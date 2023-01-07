Rapid City Hope Center has some growing pains

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After 11 years the Hope Center is starting to feel some growing pains as a lack of space hinders its ability to fully serve the community. With a new location in the works, the Hope Center is looking to expand its horizons.

“We have outgrown this space since Covid 19. The number of people that we serve has dramatically increased and this space just really can’t accommodate the things that we would like to do and the way we would like to do them,” Melanie Timm stated. With a lack of space, the hope center had to end some essential services. She added, “We’ve had to do away with a lot of our classes, some of our other services, just simply because of the lack of space.”

Timm further explained that they do not foresee any challenges with the new 16,000-square-foot location. Since most guests of the Hope Center do not have transportation and mostly walk, she feels the new location is a good fit.

“The area that we are looking at, up on East Boulevard is right within that line of the majority of the traffic that we have observed over the years. And so, we feel like it could be a benefit to be in that space. It would be less walking distance for many of the people that we serve,” Timm explained.

With the larger two-story location, the Hope Center can host classes and have extra storage for guests on the second floor.

