More than half a million youths hitch a ride, courtesy of Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Since the beginning of Rapid City’s Youth Ride Free program, more students are using public transportation.

Ride numbers from 2022 show that more than 35,000 youth passengers used the Rapid Ride program. That’s up 10 percent from 2021. The youth ride free program also reported increases in seven of the nine months students were in school during the 2022 calendar year.

Despite a dip in youth ridership due to the pandemic and schools going online, numbers are working their way back up to what they were during the first three years of the program.

“Right now, where we’re at we’re starting to see our numbers starting to steadily increase. So, where we we’re at 10 or 11 thousand youth passenger trips per month, we’ve now kind of leveled off to around that 2,500 to 3,500 to 4,000 youth passenger trips per month,” said Darrell Shoemaker, communications coordinator for Rapid City.

Since the program’s creation, RCAS has also seen an increase. This time in student attendance across the district.

“So, we have seen a better attendance due to students having the option to have a safe ride to school of the option of busing is not there. Our busing system we run you have to live either a mile and a half to two and a half miles away from your school building to qualify for busing. So that does help with those short distance having that Rapid Transit System there to get students to school,” said Bobbi Schaefbauer, community relations manager for Rapid City Area Schools.

Since the program’s creation Rapid City has recorded more than 500,000 youth passenger trips.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.