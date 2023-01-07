Friday Night Frenzy, January 6, Part 2

Cobblers take on Cavs, Warriors battle Golden Eagles
Rapid City Central Girls Basketball
Rapid City Central Girls Basketball(Ben Burns)
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:55 PM MST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After losing to Stevens last week, the Rapid City Central girls basketball team looked to rebound with a win against Sioux Falls Jefferson. Plus, the Sioux Falls Washington Warriors boys basketball team hoped to improve to 2-1 as they hosted the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles. Vic Quick and Ben Burns has those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.

