Teen pleads not guilty to North Rapid double homicide

Robert Yellow Bird, 17, was arrested in Mission, S.D.
Robert Yellow Bird, 17, was arrested in Mission, S.D.(Dakota News Now)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:20 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Friday morning Robert Yellow Bird, who was accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear of Norris and 37-year-old Petan Milk of Rapid City last August at a North Rapid apartment ,has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Yellow Bird, 17, also has been implicated in a shooting of another teenager on Aug. 17. That teen had a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

Chase Quick Bear, Erin Provancial, and Benita Cisneros were in court Thursday where Judge Craig Pfeifle set a deadline for the prosecution to determine if they will seek the death penalty.

Citing previous cases where a juvenile committed a capital crime, Yellow Bird’s defense asked Pfeifle that the death penalty not be applicable to Yellow Bird.

The next court appearance for all four is set for Feb 16.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death penalty hasn't been decided on suspects in North Rapid murders,
Death penalty yet to be decided in North Rapid double homicide
The man arrested in Saturday’s deadly rollover crash on East North Street in Rapid City was in...
Custer man has bond reduced in deadly rollover crash
Child pornography charges filed against a Vale, S.D., couple.
Vale couple arrested on child pornography charges
Leon Plumman is charged with attempted murder following a North Rapid shooting.
Bond denied for Rapid City Man charged with attempted murder
Dead horses are scattered around a rural Rapid City property following the December snowstorms.
Sheriff’s office seizes more than a dozen horses

Latest News

Spearfish is once again offering, for a limited time, free pet licenses.
Spearfish offers free pet tags in January
Saving a life is as easy as hands-only CPR.
Saving a life is as easy as hands-only CPR
Justice scales
Man sentenced to more than 17 years for drug conspiracy
The American Cancer says smoking causes an estimated 480 thousand deaths in the country each...
HealthWatch-Smoking dangers