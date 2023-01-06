Teen pleads not guilty to North Rapid double homicide

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Friday morning Robert Yellow Bird, who was accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear of Norris and 37-year-old Petan Milk of Rapid City last August at a North Rapid apartment ,has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Yellow Bird, 17, also has been implicated in a shooting of another teenager on Aug. 17. That teen had a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

Chase Quick Bear, Erin Provancial, and Benita Cisneros were in court Thursday where Judge Craig Pfeifle set a deadline for the prosecution to determine if they will seek the death penalty.

Citing previous cases where a juvenile committed a capital crime, Yellow Bird’s defense asked Pfeifle that the death penalty not be applicable to Yellow Bird.

The next court appearance for all four is set for Feb 16.

