Teacher injured in shooting at Virginia elementary school

Newport News police responded to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School on Friday.
Newport News police responded to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School on Friday.(Photo: Newport News Police Department)
By WWBT staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:11 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A teacher was injured in a shooting at an elementary school in Newport News on Friday afternoon, according to Newport News Public Schools.

“All of the students are safe,” the school system said about the shooting at Richneck Elementary School. “The perpetrator is in police custody.”

There’s currently no information on the severity of the teacher’s injuries or what led to the shooting, which happened around 2 p.m.

Newport News police said Friday just before 3 p.m. that “there is no longer an active shooter.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Newport News Police Department at 757-247-2500.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death penalty hasn't been decided on suspects in North Rapid murders,
Death penalty yet to be decided in North Rapid double homicide
The man arrested in Saturday’s deadly rollover crash on East North Street in Rapid City was in...
Custer man has bond reduced in deadly rollover crash
Child pornography charges filed against a Vale, S.D., couple.
Vale couple arrested on child pornography charges
Leon Plumman is charged with attempted murder following a North Rapid shooting.
Bond denied for Rapid City Man charged with attempted murder
Dead horses are scattered around a rural Rapid City property following the December snowstorms.
Sheriff’s office seizes more than a dozen horses

Latest News

The Food and Drug Administration approved Leqembi for patients with Alzheimer’s, specifically...
US health officials approve closely watched Alzheimer’s drug
The $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler game launched in January.
Woman wins $2 million on lottery scratcher just 2 months after winning $1 million
Paycor Stadium sits empty after the NFL postponed the game following an injury to Buffalo...
NFL owners approve playoff plan after Bills-Bengals canceled
FILE - Sunrise at the U.S. Capitol, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Washington.
2 years after Jan. 6, speaker scrap freezes Congress again