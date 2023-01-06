Rush overpowers Utah for 5-2 victory

Rapid City has won 4 of 5
1-5 Rush
1-5 Rush
By Vic Quick
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:43 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rush scored 3 goals in the third period to secure a 5-2 victory over Utah Thursday night. Rapid City has now won three of its last four games. The same two teams meet up Friday and Saturday night at the Monument ice arena. The puck drops at 7:05 each night. In high school basketball Thursday night St. Thomas More girls head coach Brandon Kandolin earned his 400th career victory.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corrie Taylor, the owner of a California wellness store, says about half of the teens who...
Parents turn in teens accused of stealing $1,000+ in crystals
The man arrested in Saturday’s deadly rollover crash on East North Street in Rapid City was in...
Custer man has bond reduced in deadly rollover crash
Leon Plumman is charged with attempted murder following a North Rapid shooting.
Bond denied for Rapid City Man charged with attempted murder
Rapid city mother is looking for her teenage daughter.
Rapid City mom is looking for her missing teen
Child pornography charges filed against a Vale, S.D., couple.
Vale couple arrested on child pornography charges

Latest News

1-4 PHILIP COACH
Philip coach Jana Jones passes away at age 63
1-4 Wall AOW
Rhea Tucker-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week
1-3 Stevens boys
Stevens boys defeat Douglas
1-3 Rush
Rush gears up for 3 games against Utah