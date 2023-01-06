Rapid City man arrested following death of horses

Kenneth Jobbins, a 72-year-old Rapid City man, was arrested after horses were found dead and...
Kenneth Jobbins, a 72-year-old Rapid City man, was arrested after horses were found dead and neglected.(Dawn Fettig-Perhus)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:50 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 72-year-old Rapid City man was arrested Friday, charged with 13 counts of animal neglect, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest of Kenneth Jobbins after horses were found dead and others neglected at a property on the 5000 block of 143rd Avenue in Rapid City. The PCSO says additional charges may be pending.

Thursday, the sheriff’s office seized 14 horses and two donkeys that were still on the property. They are being cared for at Happy Tails Haven Horse Rescue and Sanctuary in Piedmont.

People can donate to help care for horses and donkeys by going to the Happy Tails GoFundMe link. As of the time of this post, $2,465 of the $5,000 goal had been raised.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death penalty hasn't been decided on suspects in North Rapid murders,
Death penalty yet to be decided in North Rapid double homicide
The man arrested in Saturday’s deadly rollover crash on East North Street in Rapid City was in...
Custer man has bond reduced in deadly rollover crash
Child pornography charges filed against a Vale, S.D., couple.
Vale couple arrested on child pornography charges
Leon Plumman is charged with attempted murder following a North Rapid shooting.
Bond denied for Rapid City Man charged with attempted murder
Dead horses are scattered around a rural Rapid City property following the December snowstorms.
Sheriff’s office seizes more than a dozen horses

Latest News

Robert Yellow Bird, 17, was arrested in Mission, S.D.
Teen pleads not guilty to North Rapid double homicide
Spearfish is once again offering, for a limited time, free pet licenses.
Spearfish offers free pet tags in January
Saving a life is as easy as hands-only CPR.
Saving a life is as easy as hands-only CPR
Justice scales
Man sentenced to more than 17 years for drug conspiracy