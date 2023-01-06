Pennington County’s Oyate Court expands to Tripp

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Tripp County state’s attorney wants to create a program like Pennington’s Oyate Court, according to a release from the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office.

“I’m very excited about the prospects in my jurisdiction for the kind of approach developed in Pennington County,” said Trip County State’s Attorney Zach Pahlke.

The Oyate Court was developed in Pennington when Attorney General Mark Vargo was that county’s state’s attorney. The program is a criminal justice partnership between prosecutors and tribal communities.

It works as a diversionary program where state cases are handed off to the Oyate Court where a circle of Lakota elders hears from all parties involved in a dispute or crime; then determines solutions. The solutions often involve restitution and is a direct outgrowth of ancient peacemaking circles in Native American cultures.

Pahlke reached out to Pastor Jonathan Old Horse for advice on how to adapt the Pennington County program.

