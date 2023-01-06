Online car scams increase after pandemic

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Since the pandemic, buying items online has become easier. With more people using the internet to buy items online, it makes it easier for scammers to do their job.

Buying a car is one of those things that’s now easier for anyone who owns a computer. With an increase in car sales online, more people are getting scammed by fake car sale ads. These ads can be on any online site such as Facebook marketplace, eBay, or Craigslist.

The price of buying a car in the U.S. has increased 6.3% in the last year. According To J.P. Morgan a shortage of newer cars caused the price to increase for used ones.

Once someone purchases a car online, the buyer may ask you to send money to ship the car to where you are sine they aren’t in your area.

“It’s a scam on top of a scam. So, you pay a shipper to get the car to you because it’s still going to be less money than anything you can find around you. And then they want you to wire it, or pay them on a prepaid debit card for the shipping company, and then you’ve paid the whole amount for the car and for the shipping, and you’re out,” said Jessica Schmidt, vice president South Dakota Region, Better Business Bureau, INC.

Ways you can avoid a scam are to ask to see the car in person, never wire any money for the car before you buy it, contact the seller directly, and if the price is too good to be true, it probably is.

If you are a victim of an online car scam, report it to local law enforcement, file a report with the Federal Trade Commission, and the Better Business Bureau.

