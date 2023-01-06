Not as warm today, but mild weather returns this weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Happy Friday! Temperatures are expected to be cooler as we close out the week with highs ranging form the 20s to 30s. Plenty of clouds are expected through the day.

Warmer temperatures do return for the weekend! Highs will be in the 40s for much of the area both Saturday and Sunday. Mostly sunny skies are expected both days!

Temperatures will remain above normal all next week. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid 40s for much of the area. A little cooler with more clouds Wednesday as temperatures drop into the lower 40s. A light rain or snow shower will be possible on Wednesday.

After that, temperatures are expected to rebound nicely as highs will jump into the 40s and possibly 50s for the following weekend.

