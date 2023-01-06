HealthWatch-Smoking dangers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The American Cancer says smoking causes an estimated 480 thousand deaths in the country each year.

Dr. Taylor Kapsch of Creekside Medical Clinic has some important information you should know in this week’s edition of HealthWatch.

”Second hand smoke is the term doctors use for smoke that people breathe in from other individuals smoking around them. Studies show that second hand smoke, when people smoke in the home, can cause health problems in others, including children. Second hand smoke increases the risk of children having the following health problems: including coughing, wheezing, increase for asthma, ear infections and potentially hearing loss. As adults, children who are exposed to second hand smoking growing up are also more likely to get asthma, lung cancer, other types of cancers and heart disease. Also, children who grew up with parents who smoke are likely to take up smoking themselves. If you or a family member would like to quit smoking, you can contact the South Dakota Quit Line at 1-866-SDQUITS or nationally at 1-800-QUITNOW. This is Dr. Taylor Kapsch at Creekside Medical Clinic wishing you a happy and healthy 2023.”

