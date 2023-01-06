16-year-old high school student dies after ‘medical emergency’ during sporting event

Desert Oasis High School is seen in this KVVU file photo.
Desert Oasis High School is seen in this KVVU file photo.(KVVU)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:37 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A 16-year-old high school student in the south Las Vegas Valley died after a “medical emergency” during an athletic event Thursday night, according to the school’s principal.

In a letter sent to parents Friday morning, Desert Oasis High School Principal Ian Salzman wrote, “It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that the student passed away. The school and the entire district mourn the loss of this young life.”

He continued, writing that the student “suffered a medical emergency during an athletic event.”

Salzman said staff immediately began rendering medical aid and continued until paramedics arrived. However, she did not survive.

The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified the student as 16-year-old Ashari Hughes. Her cause and manner of death are still pending as of Friday morning.

The letter said the district’s Crisis Response Team will be available for anyone who may need their services.

No further information was provided.

Hughes’ death comes amid Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s recovery after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this week.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death penalty hasn't been decided on suspects in North Rapid murders,
Death penalty yet to be decided in North Rapid double homicide
The man arrested in Saturday’s deadly rollover crash on East North Street in Rapid City was in...
Custer man has bond reduced in deadly rollover crash
Child pornography charges filed against a Vale, S.D., couple.
Vale couple arrested on child pornography charges
Leon Plumman is charged with attempted murder following a North Rapid shooting.
Bond denied for Rapid City Man charged with attempted murder
Dead horses are scattered around a rural Rapid City property following the December snowstorms.
Sheriff’s office seizes more than a dozen horses

Latest News

Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
The unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, matching a 53-year low, the Labor Department said Friday.
Cooler hiring and milder pay gains could aid inflation fight
FILE - Violent insurrectionists, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in...
The January 6th riot brought change to Capitol Hill, politics
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo rioters loyal to President Donald Trump storm the U.S....
The January 6th riot brought change to Capitol Hill, politics
Saving a life is as easy as hands-only CPR.
Saving a life is as easy as hands-only CPR