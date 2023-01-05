Sturgis, Belle Fourche get funds for environmental projects

(KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:05 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sturgis and Belle Fourche are among nine communities receiving a share of $103.5 million earmarked by the state for environmental projects.

The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources approved the grants and loans for drinking water, wastewater, and solid waste projects.

Sturgis receives a $10,339,000 loan from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund. The money will help replace inadequate sanitary sewer mains, according to a release from the DANR.

The city will keep part of its existing main, but flow will be partially diverted to a new main. This is expected to address surcharge and backflow problems as well as cut operational costs.

Belle Fourche gets a $72,000 Solid Waste Management Program grant to buy a pre-shredding machine. The machine, according to DANR, will reduce the size of materials to be baled, improving efficiency and extend the life of the city’s landfill.

