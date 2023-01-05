Roberts County Sheriff identifies two arrested in Nov. drug bust

Authorities say both Rex Godfrey and Jessica Eagle have been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance in Schedule I or II With the Intent to Distribute with three or more related items (2 counts), Possession of a Controlled Substance in Schedule I or II (two counts), Possession of more than One Ounce but Less Than One-Half Pound of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute, Keeping a Place for the Use or Sale of Controlled Substances, and Possession of More than Two Ounces but Less than One-Half Pound of Marijuana.(Roberts County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:43 AM MST
SISSETON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office identified the two people arrested in the large November drug bust.

According to Sheriff Tyler Appel’s Facebook post, officers exercised a search warrant on Nov. 29 and found approximately 3.38 ounces (95.82 grams) of cocaine, over 70 hydrocodone pills, over two ounces of marijuana, two loaded handguns, scales, baggies, over $6,000 dollars, and ledgers believed to be associated with the distribution of these illicit narcotics. Officers also found sixteen lower rifle components that appeared to be used to manufacture fully operational rifles.

Authorities say both Rex Godfrey and Jessica Eagle have been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance in Schedule I or II With the Intent to Distribute with three or more related items (2 counts), Possession of a Controlled Substance in Schedule I or II (two counts), Possession of more than One Ounce but Less Than One-Half Pound of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute, Keeping a Place for the Use or Sale of Controlled Substances, and Possession of More than Two Ounces but Less than One-Half Pound of Marijuana.

All individuals are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

