Rapid City gas station hands out $4 million ticket

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A lucky winner is bringing in the New Year millions of dollars richer. The first Mega Millions drawing of 2023 produced a 4-million-dollar winning ticket bought in Rapid City.

The ticket was purchased at a Corner Pantry on the 300 block of East Fairmont Boulevard. The winning ticket matched five of five winning numbers and just the Mega Ball away from the $785 million jackpot.

“Our staff is excited because it brings more information to Corner Pantry’s in general and also our location were a community location. Keep putting in your chance, you can’t win if you don’t play,” said Sony Hartwell, Store Manager, Corner Pantry.

According to a release from the South Dakota Lottery Office the winner should sign the back of the ticket immediately.

The prize can be claimed at any South Dakota validation center including the one at 221 Mall Drive.

With no jackpot winner, the prize for Friday’s drawing is currently 940 million dollars, this is the fourth largest in the Mega Millions history.

Mega Millions drawings are conducted every Tuesday and Friday night.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.