Mostly sunny skies expected today

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sunny skies are likely for the first half of the day, then clouds will start to move in from the west during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 30s for many with some spots close to 40°.

Clouds increase overnight and there could be some fog on the South Dakota plains. Mostly cloudy to overcast skies are expected Friday. Temperatures will range from the 20s to the 30s across the area. While moisture will be very limited, a few flurries are possible Friday afternoon and evening in Wyoming and possibly the Black Hills.

Temperatures will warm back up this weekend with highs near or in the 40s for many. Expect plenty of sunshine. Temperatures stay above normal for much of next week with a lot of sunshine expected. Moisture over the next 7 days will be minimal.

