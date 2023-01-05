Death penalty yet to be decided in North Rapid double homicide

By KEVN Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:41 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Judge Pfeifle issued a deadline for the state to see if they intend to seek the death penalty for the murder of 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear and 37-year-old Petan Milk of Rapid City, last August at a North Rapid apartment.

Chase Quick Bear, Erin Provancial, and Benita Cisneros pleaded not guilty in October to two counts of aiding and abiding of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

The deadline for if the state intends to seek the death penalty has been set for Feb. 16.

