Commitment when working with equine in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Owning a horse can bring enjoyment but caring for one can be a big challenge, especially during the winter.

“Some people underestimate what it takes care of or what it takes to take care of them. There is a lot of feed cost involved, a lot of farrier costs, and health care costs,” said Masters Veterinary Services owner and veterinarian Meissa Masters.

Lynn Hanson, a horse-riding hobbyist who owns a couple of horses, says during the wintertime, the cost of taking care of them increases due to having to buy more food.

“You have to be sure and have your barn full of enough hay. So, that’s why you pay between five and ten bucks a bale, and they eat a bale a day in the wintertime. If you have pasture in the summer, then you don’t have to feed hay all summer,” said Hanson.

During the winter, feeding the horse isn’t the only thing you have to worry about.

“If they’re shivering, if they’re not maintaining their weight, if they’re not moving around like they are used to, it can be an early sign of something bad happening to the horse. That’s why they should stay pretty active regardless of how cold it is,” said Masters.

During extremely cold weather horses need to remain active and sheltered to stay healthy, which adds another level of responsibility as a horse owner.

“Sometimes when it’s right in the middle of an active blizzard period, they will kind of stand out of the wind and just kind of hang out, but after that, they should go back to moving around,” said Masters.

Hanson adds that during blizzard periods or below-freezing temperatures, a blanket is important to put on the horse, but until it gets to that, you want to keep the horse in its natural coat.

Winter prevention and feeding upkeep aren’t the only things necessary to keep a horse healthy; veterinarian check-ups are also needed.

“Prevention is key, keeping their teeth done, keeping the horse dewormed, providing good hay,” said Masters, “It doesn’t have to be the most expensive hay you can find, but decent quality hay does help you out and their teeth done. Plus, you can save yourself a lot of money and work by doing preventative stuff.”

