AP sources: NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game

FILE - A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the field before an NFL football game against the...
FILE - A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the field before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati.(AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:41 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The NFL will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the league is still figuring out how to determine playoff seedings and scheduling. The NFL Players Association must approve changes.

The Bills-Bengals game had major playoff implications.

Buffalo (12-3) entered Monday night needing a win to maintain the AFC’s No. 1 seed. The Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) currently hold that spot. The Bengals (11-4) had a chance to earn that top seed with two more wins and a loss by the Chiefs.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corrie Taylor, the owner of a California wellness store, says about half of the teens who...
Parents turn in teens accused of stealing $1,000+ in crystals
The man arrested in Saturday’s deadly rollover crash on East North Street in Rapid City was in...
Custer man has bond reduced in deadly rollover crash
Leon Plumman is charged with attempted murder following a North Rapid shooting.
Bond denied for Rapid City Man charged with attempted murder
Rapid city mother is looking for her teenage daughter.
Rapid City mom is looking for her missing teen

Latest News

Rep. Kevin McCarthy loses additional votes to become Speaker of the House Wednesday.
Kevin McCarthy fails to win House speakership on 7th ballot
This undated photo provided by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office shows Samuel Bateman, who...
Trial reset for polygamous sect leader in northern Arizona
Texas head coach Chris Beard talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college...
Texas fires coach Chris Beard
Death penalty hasn't been decided on suspects in North Rapid murders,
Death penalty yet to be decided in North Rapid double homicide