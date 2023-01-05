AG forms Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Advisory Council

South Dakota’s MMIP: Community group formed to search within minutes when a Native American is missing.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:53 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This week, South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo formed the AG’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Advisory Council.

The group, according to a release from the AG Office, will advise the attorney general on establishing goals, protocols and parameters for the new MMIP Office.

“The issues surrounding Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women demand attention,” said Tatewin Means, the former Oglala Sioux Tribe’s Attorney General who is co-chair of the MMIP Advisory Council. “I look forward to working with MMIP Coordinator Allison Morrisette, the Council and the Attorney General in making the MMIP Coordinator efforts successful.”

“The MMIP initiative within the Attorney General’s Office is extremely important for the state,” said Attorney General Vargo, who will serve as committee co-chair when he returns to his post as Pennington County state’s attorney.

The council, composed of a cross section of stakeholders, will first meet Feb. 14. Then the group will work on goals and objectives for the MMIP coordinator. A list of those is expected to be given to the attorney general by the end of June.

“The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Office, with the guidance of this Advisory Council, will do important work in this state,” said Attorney General-elect Marty Jackley. “This is an opportunity to help those looking for answers to the fate of their family members and loved ones.”

