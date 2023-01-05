600,000 people in the U.S go missing every year

By Juliana Alford
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:52 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In the U.S., 600,000 people go missing every year, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS).

According to the South Dakota’s Attorney General office, there are currently 92 juveniles missing in the state.

When someone does go missing the police should be the first people to call. They need as much information as possible to file a report.

“Once that report is completed then it’ll get sent to our investigation division. And our detectives will take that case, generally within 24 hours, and take a look at it, start to develop leads, and really work those leads to hopefully finding that missing person,” said Capt. Christian Sigel, Rapid City Police Department.

If you know someone you has gone missing you can contact the Rapid City Police Department at 605-394-4131.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corrie Taylor, the owner of a California wellness store, says about half of the teens who...
Parents turn in teens accused of stealing $1,000+ in crystals
Rapid city mother is looking for her teenage daughter.
Rapid City mom is looking for her missing teen
The man arrested in Saturday’s deadly rollover crash on East North Street in Rapid City was in...
Custer man has bond reduced in deadly rollover crash
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office and the Animal Industry Board are investigating the...
Investigation opened when horses found dead after snowstorms

Latest News

Local gas station hands out $4 million dollar lottery ticket
Rapid City gas station hands out $4 million ticket
The Forest Service will conduct slash pile burns in the Black Hills this winter. This is a...
Winter snow sparks season of pile burning in the Black Hills
South Dakota has new secretary of education
The man arrested in Saturday’s deadly rollover crash on East North Street in Rapid City was in...
Custer man has bond reduced in deadly rollover crash