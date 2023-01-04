Surveillance video captures stolen car crashing onto home

Neighbors had a scary start to the new year. (Source: WABC, NORTH CALDWELL POLICE, VERONA POLICE DEPT, FACEBOOK, PHOTOS, CNN)
By CeFaan Kim
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:33 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORTH CALDWELL, N.J. (WABC) – Some residents in New Jersey had a scary start to the new year as a stolen car dropped down an embankment and into a house.

“We thought we heard garage doors banging real loud,” neighbor Jackie Mincica said.

Seconds later, police officers were running down their street with guns drawn.

Residents in North Caldwell, New Jersey said they had no idea what was happening.

“Police were screaming,” Mincica said. “There was a kid screaming. They were telling everybody to get inside.”

Police said they spotted a stolen car parked on a road nearby.

When two officers from Verona approached the vehicle the driver fled, lost control and drove over an embankment falling more than 21 feet. The car crashed through two metal gates before landing on top of a garage and on top of another car.

Neighbors said a man took off running but was apprehended and taken into custody. A woman trapped in the car was also arrested.

Both people were treated for their injuries and released into the custody of North Caldwell Police.

No bystanders were hurt.

