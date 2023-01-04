South Dakota has new secretary of education

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:21 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Joe Graves was appointed by Gov. Kristi Noem as South Dakota’s Department of Education secretary, effective Jan. 10.

“I am humbled by Governor Noem’s confidence in me,” said Joe Graves. “I have observed the positive change Governor Noem has made in our school systems up close as a Superintendent. Now, I am excited to play a more significant role in reforming our schools and raising the bar for what students and teachers can both achieve.”

Graves, who was born in Sioux Falls, has served as superintendent of the Mitchell School District since 2000. He was also superintendent of several school districts in Iowa. He began his education career in 1986.

Graves replaces Tiffany Sanderson who is leaving for a job as president of Lake Area Technical College.

